Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $350,585.79 and $33,875.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.26 or 0.04056012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00291495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.