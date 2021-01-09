Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,469,749 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

