Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Denny’s worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of DENN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.