Dero Market Cap Hits $9.07 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $392,850.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,290,905 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

