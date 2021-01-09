Desire (DSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $24,849.24 and $20.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,328.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.41 or 0.03006334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00418482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01246307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00359928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00187955 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

