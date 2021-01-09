Dether Achieves Market Capitalization of $763,121.13 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Dether has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $763,121.13 and $487.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.