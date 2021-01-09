Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

DTEGY opened at $18.69 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

