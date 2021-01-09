DeVault Hits Market Cap of $320,800.88 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. DeVault has a market cap of $320,800.88 and approximately $57.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.