Devery Market Cap Reaches $236,824.52 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $236,824.52 and $4,938.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Devery has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery (EVE) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.