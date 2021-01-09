DEX Price Reaches $0.0283 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. DEX has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $52.57 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00107960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00700070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00217735 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

