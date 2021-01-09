DexKit (KIT) Achieves Market Cap of $857,395.71

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DexKit token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DexKit has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. DexKit has a total market cap of $857,395.71 and $13,374.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit

DexKit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

