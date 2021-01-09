DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.43 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $117,647.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

