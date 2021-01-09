dForce USDx (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,969.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $4,969.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.31 or 0.01316586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002094 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00185558 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.