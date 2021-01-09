DIA (DIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.29 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and $23.29 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.
DIA Token Profile
DIA Token Trading
DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.