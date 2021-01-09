Diamond Platform Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,057.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $1.65 million and $3,057.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

