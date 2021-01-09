Diamond Price Tops $2.19 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $3,801.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 365.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00085625 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,561,552 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.