DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $58,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,034. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

