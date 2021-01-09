DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.60% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $29,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,201 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.