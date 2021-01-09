Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.