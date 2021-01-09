Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $66.19

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $895,643.50 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $66.19 or 0.00161291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

