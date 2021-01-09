Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0037 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $833,414.56 and approximately $925.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00350379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.