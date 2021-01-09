DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $359,033.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00249413 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00031171 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.46 or 0.01085162 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

