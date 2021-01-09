Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 99% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $119,584.50 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,804,668 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.