DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.05 million and $14,894.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00349590 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,423,685 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,584,781 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

