DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 50.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $32,187.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00380288 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,516,685 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,676,681 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

