Digitex City (DGTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.32 or 0.03475871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00284035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.