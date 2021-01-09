Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.