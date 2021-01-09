Digitex Token Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $4.18 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

