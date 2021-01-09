Digiwage Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $38,261.99 and $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

