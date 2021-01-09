Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $55.72 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $91,651.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $55.72 or 0.00137247 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

