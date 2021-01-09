DigixDAO Price Hits $232.59 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $232.59 or 0.00576041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $30.03 million and approximately $152,116.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 129,116 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

