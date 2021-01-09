Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

