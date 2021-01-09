Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.46. Approximately 25,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.