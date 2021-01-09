Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. 75,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 115,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

