DistX (DISTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,427.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DistX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $14,689.65 and $17,427.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DistX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052645 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

DistX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

