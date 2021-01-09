Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,398 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,999 shares of company stock worth $60,218,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.