Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,701,000 after buying an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

