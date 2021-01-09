Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $78.17 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

