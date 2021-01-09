Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

