Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $570.53 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.43 and a 200-day moving average of $377.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

