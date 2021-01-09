Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

