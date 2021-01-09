Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $58,848,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

