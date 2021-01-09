Diversified Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CNMD opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,822.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

