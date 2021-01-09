Diversified Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

