Diversified Trust Co Has $1.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

NEE opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

