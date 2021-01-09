Diversified Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

MDLA opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,909 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,821.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

