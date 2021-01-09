Diversified Trust Co Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $415.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

