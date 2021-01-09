Diversified Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 328,295 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $172.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

