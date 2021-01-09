Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.32.

NYSE TMO opened at $512.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.39 and a 200-day moving average of $437.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

