Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

